Politics
Enugu Gov, Mbah, gets Assembly’s nod to appoint 50 more SAs
Governor Peter Mbah’s request to appoint 50 Special Advisers (SAs) has been given approval by the State House of Assembly during their plenary on Tuesday.
The approval of Mbah’s request was gotten following a motion moved by the House Minority Leader, Iloabuchi Aniagu, at the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Uche Ugwu.
The governor had, in a letter sent to the Assembly, sought approval for the appointment of the SAs which he said was to help move the state forward and assist in driving the administration’s agenda to achieve exponential growth of the state’s economy.
Read also: Mbah assumes office, signs 3 executive orders in Enugu
In the letter which was read by the Speaker, the governor said that the request was pursuant to Section 196, sub-section 1-3 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.
Mbah also requested that the remuneration and allowances of the Special Advisers be as prescribed by law or by the resolution of the House.
With the approval, the number of SAs appointed by Gov Mbah will rise to 77 after he had appointed 22 aides shortly after his inauguration on May 29.
