Dollargate: Kano anti-graft agency to begin probe of former Gov. Ganduje

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) set up by the State government will launch an investigation into the lingering ‘dollargate’ scandal involving former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje where he is seen in a viral video allegedly receiving bribe.

The Chairman of the Commission, Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, who made the disclosure during a press conference on Tuesday in Kano, said the agency has commenced the process of investigations into the matter.

The anti-graft boss, while fielding questions from journalists, said it had reopened the investigation against Ganduje over the controversial videos where he was seen stuffing wads of US dollar bills allegedly received as kickbacks from contractors into the pockets of his flowing gown known in local parlance as “Baban Riga”.

Though Ganduje has consistently denied the allegations, Rimingado, said the Commission has formally commenced the investigation and that it has received and is currently analysing the forensic reports on the videos.

“We have formally reopened the investigation and we have made several inroads. There is no extant court order barring us from the steps we are taking, which is investigation contrary to what some people want the public to believe,” he said.

He added that the Commission had written a letter to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to seek partnership in the investigation and possible prosecution of the former governor and is currently waiting feedback from the EFCC before fixing a date for commencement of the process.

