Ex-gov, Ganduje approaches court for perpetual restraining order against EFCC over ‘dollargate’

Former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has approached a State High Court to seek a perpetual restraining injunction against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), from “inviting or investigating him over video clips allegedly showing him receiving dollars from a contractor” during his first tenure in office.

In 2018, Ganduje was embroiled in a controversy later tagged ‘dollargate, where he was captured in a secret video made public by a journalist, Jafaar Jagaar. He was seen in the video allegedly receiving bundles of dollar notes from a contractor and stuffing them inside his flowing dress, known as ‘babanriga’.

Though Ganduje debunked the content of the videos published by the journalist on his news platform, Daily Nigerian, the Kano House of Assembly set up a committee to investigate the allegations, but the said committee is yet to submit its report five years after, prompting the new administration of Governor Abba Yusuf inaugurating a new committee on Tuesday to investigate the matter.

Following the setting up of the committee, the EFCC invited Ganduje along with the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), and the Accountant General of Kano State for interrogation.

Read also: Ganduje makes U-turn, revives case on ‘Dollar video’ against journalist

However, Ganduje on Wednesday, approached the court to declare that his invitation in connection to the video was illegal and urged the court for a perpetual restraining order.

Parts of the prayers reads:

“A declaration of this Honourable Court that by virtue of the supremacy of the 1999 constitution as established by Sections 1 (1) thereof, since the Kano state house of assembly has begun investigation pursuant to its powers under section 128 of the 1999 constitution in connection with the video clips of bribery allegation against Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

“The defendant cannot exercise its investigative powers under the Sections 6, 7, 13 and 46 of the Economic and Financial Crimes (Establishment) Act 2004 (EFCC ACT), until after the Kano state house of assembly concludes or bring its investigation to an end.

“A declaration of this Honourable Court that by virtue of the supremacy of the 1999 constitution as established by Sections I (1) thereof, and the doctrine of separation of powers since there is a pending Case No: CV/1598/2021, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduic y, Jaafar Jafaar & Anor, before high court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja (Coram: Hon. Justice Y. Halilu) in which Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is challenging the authenticity of the said video clips.

“The defendant cannot exercise its investigative powers under the sections 6, 7 and 13 of the Economic and Finance Crimes (Establishment) Act 2004 (CFCC ACT), until after the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja (Coram: Hon. Justice Y. Halilu) has decided the matter before it.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now