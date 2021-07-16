Politics
Ganduje makes U-turn, revives case on ‘Dollar video’ against journalist
The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has made a dramatic U-Turn on a case involving him and a journalist, Ja’afar Ja’afar, who posted a video of the governor allegedly stuffing wads of dollars into his pocket.
Ganduje, on Thursday, dragged Ja’afar who is the publisher of Daily Nigeria, before a High Court sitting in Abuja to continue the case he had withdrawn a few weeks ago.
The governor had, on July 6, discontinued the suit before the Kano High Court seeking for N2 billion as compensation against Jafar and his online publication for allegedly publishing a video content showing him stuffing his pockets with dollars alleged to be contract kickbacks, and was fined N.8m for withdrawing the case.
However, in Thursday, Ganduje filed a civil suit before a High Court in Abuja against Ja’afar and his company, Penlight Media Limited.
Read also: Kano govt revokes contracts of contractor who filmed Ganduje bribe videos
The Writ of Summons signed by the registrar of the High Court Registry stated that the summons expires in 14 days after which Ja’afar will be arrested if he fails to show up.
Part of the summons read:
“You are hereby commanded that within fourteen days after service of this writ inclusive of the day of such service, you do cause an appearance to be entered for you.
“In an action at the suit of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and take notice that in default, the claimant may proceed and judgement may be given.”
