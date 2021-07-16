Court issues criminal summon against APGA guber candidate, Soludo

The Upper Area Court Zuba in Abuja has issued a criminal summon against the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the upcoming Anambra State elections, Charles Soludo.

The summon was over a criminal complaint brought before it by one Oliver Bitrus, who alleged “serial abuse of office and breach of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers by Soludo, while he held office as CBN governor between May 29, 2004, and May 29, 2009.

Bitrus alleged, that “Between the period the defendant held office as a Public Officer he flagrantly breached the Code of Conduct for Public Officer by buying or acquiring an interest in a property known and described as No. 50 Brondesbury Park, London, NW6 7AT, United Kingdom.”

He also alleged that the property was acquired using a proxy known as Universal Energy Company Limited and that the purchase price of £2,150,000 was paid in a single tranche on October 20, 2006, which was not fairly attributable to his income as the CBN Governor at that time.

