Politics
Court issues criminal summon against APGA guber candidate, Soludo
The Upper Area Court Zuba in Abuja has issued a criminal summon against the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the upcoming Anambra State elections, Charles Soludo.
The summon was over a criminal complaint brought before it by one Oliver Bitrus, who alleged “serial abuse of office and breach of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers by Soludo, while he held office as CBN governor between May 29, 2004, and May 29, 2009.
Read also: I am not interested in 2023 presidential election – Soludo
Bitrus alleged, that “Between the period the defendant held office as a Public Officer he flagrantly breached the Code of Conduct for Public Officer by buying or acquiring an interest in a property known and described as No. 50 Brondesbury Park, London, NW6 7AT, United Kingdom.”
He also alleged that the property was acquired using a proxy known as Universal Energy Company Limited and that the purchase price of £2,150,000 was paid in a single tranche on October 20, 2006, which was not fairly attributable to his income as the CBN Governor at that time.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....