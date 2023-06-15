Are you a Nigerian looking for golden opportunities to travel worldwide? Do you know Saint Kitts and Nevis citizenship can enable you to get visa-free entry to 156 countries?

And not only that: this passport offers broad opportunities to open bank accounts abroad, start a company and optimise tax burden. Please read the guide to figure out a time-proven way to do it.

Benefits of Saint Kitts and Nevis Citizenship for Nigerians

St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) program is a program that allows individuals to obtain citizenship of St. Kitts and Nevis by making a significant investment of $125,000+ to the state fund, buying a property worth $200,000 or making a public goods investment of at least $175,000.

Nigerians can apply for the program and become citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis.

• Visa-free travel: Saint Kitts and Nevis citizens c an enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to over 150 countries, including the UK, Canada, and the Schengen Area countries.

• Tax benefits: There is no income tax, wealth tax, inheritance tax, or capital gains tax in Saint Kitts and Nevis. This makes it a n attractive destination for individuals who want to minimise their tax liability.

• Dual citizenship: Saint Kitts and Nevis allows dual citizenship, which means that individuals can hold citizenship of their home country and Saint Kitts and Nevis at the sam e time. So, St Kitts and Nevis passport for Nigerian citizens also keeps them citizens of Nigeria.

• Investment and international business opportunities : Saint Kitts and Nevis Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) program allows individuals to make a significant i nvestment in the country of around $200,000 and obtain citizenship. There is legally established investment opportunities and potential returns. Moreover, citizens can also enjoy working with foreign partners.

• Political stability and safety: Saint Kitts a nd Nevis is a politically stable country with a democratic government and a low crime rate. Such a situation provides citizens and their families a safe and secure environment.

• Lifestyle benefits: Saint Kitts and Nevis has a warm and tropical climate, beau tiful beaches, and a relaxed lifestyle. Weather conditions called “endless summer” can provide a high quality of life for individuals and their families.

Requirements for Nigerians to get Saint Kitts and Nevis citizenship

Saint Kitts and Nevis offers citizenship to individuals who meet the eligibility requirements of their Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) program. The program is open to individuals from all countries, including Nigeria.

Investment options for Nigerians to get Saint Kitts and Nevis Citizenship. To be eligible for Saint Kitts and Nevis citizenship through the CBI program, an individual must make a qualifying investment in the country. There are three investment options available:

• A non-refundable contribution to the Sustainable Growth Fund. The contribution amount is $125,000 and may vary depending on the number of dependents included in the application. If you are a married couple, you need to invest $150,000. On the other hand, it is $170,000 for a family of 4. Suppose you are a family of 5 or have more people in your family (dependent members). In that case, you must pay $10,000 additional for each dependent under 18 years. If the conditional is over 18, you must pay $25,000 for each dependent.

• An investment in a government-approved real estate project. The minimum investment amount is currently set at $200,000.

• You can also get St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship by investing in the Approved Public Benefit Projects programs. If you are a single investor, you will have to make an investment of at least $175,000. The amount remains the same for a married couple, and their kids, and it is another great benefit.

In addition to the investment requirements, applicants must also pass a due diligence process and meet the following criteria:

• Be of good character and reputation

• Have no criminal record

• Have a high net worth

• Be able to provide proof of the source of their investment funds

• Be able to provide a proof of their heal th status

It’s important to note that the eligibility requirements for Saint Kitts and Nevis citizenship are subject to change, and potential applicants should seek professional advice before applying.

How to obtain citizenship in St. Kitts and Nevis

To obtain citizenship in St. Kitts and Nevis as a Nigerian, you can follow these step-by-step procedures:



Step 1: Research and choose authorised citizenship by investment (CBI) program provider in St. Kitts and Nevis. These providers are licensed by the government to assist applicants in obtaining citizenship through investment.



Step 2: Choose an investment option that suits you. The two investment options available are:

• Donation to the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF): This requires a non-refundable contrib ution of at least US$120,000 for a single applicant and can increase with the addition of family members.

• Real Estate Investment: This requires a minimum investment of US$200,000 in an approved real estate project.

• Public Goods Investment : As a Nigerian, y ou can also get St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship if you can make a Public Goods Investment of at least $175,000.

Step 3: Submit your application through the authorised CBI program provider. The provider will guide you through the application process, including filling out the required forms and submitting the necessary documents.



Step 4: Pay the required application fee, which includes due diligence fees, processing fees, and other related fees. The fee varies depending on the investment option chosen.



Step 5: Wait for your application to be processed. The processing time varies, but it typically takes about 2-3 months.

Once your application is approved, you will receive a letter of approval. You will then need to make the required investment and provide proof of investment to the government. After providing proof of investment, you will receive your registration certificate and passport.



Note that there are additional requirements for citizenship, including a background check, medical examination, and proof of financial stability. You must also attend an oath of allegiance ceremony in St. Kitts and Nevis or at a designated embassy or consulate.

Investment Options for Saint Kitts and Nevis Citizenship

Saint Kitts and Nevis offers two investment options forobtaining citizenship through its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program. These options are:

Contribution to the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF). Under this option, applicants can make a non-refundable contribution to the Sustainable Growth Fund, which was established by the government of Saint Kitts and Nevis to support economic growth and development projects. The minimum contribution required is $150,000 for a single applicant and $195,000 for a family of up to four people. Additional fees may apply for larger families.

Investment in approved real estate. Applicants can invest in approved real estate projects in Saint Kitts and Nevis, such as hotels, resorts, and villas. The minimum investment required is $200,000, and the investment must be held for at least five years.

Applicants may also be required to pay additional fees, such as processing and due diligence fees.

Investment in approved public goods investment program. One of the options available to potential investors is to make a non-refundable donation of at least $175,000 to Public Goods Investment (PGI). The PGI is a government fund that is used to finance public goods and projects in Grenada, such as education, healthcare, infrastructure development, and tourism.

Additional costs associated with obtaining St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment program

Here’s a list of expenses Nigerians may need to consider when applying for St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Program besides the investment itself:

Due diligence fees: The government of St. Kitts and Nevis requires all applicants to pay due diligence fees. The cost for single applicants is $7,500, and for a family of four is $7,500 plus $4,000 per additional dependent.

• Application fees: Applicants must pay a non-refundable applicati on fee of $250 per person.

• Processing fees: A processing fee of $50 is required for each applicant.

• Real estate investment costs: If applicants choose to invest in real estate, they will need to pay the purchase price of the property, plus other associated costs such as legal fees, property taxes, and maintenance costs.

• Citizenship certificate fees : Applicants will need to pay a fee of around $750 per person for their citizenship certificates.

• Passport fees: Applicants will need to pay a fee of $350 per per son for their St. Kitts and Nevis passports.

• Travel costs: Applicants will need to cover their travel costs to and from St. Kitts and Nevis for the application process and citizenship ceremony.

• Legal fees: Applicants may hire a lawyer to assist them with the application process, which will incur additional costs. Immigrant Invest is an excellent option if you want to save on this.

Why obtain St Kitts and Nevis citizenship?

1. St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Program allow obtaining second citizenship by investing in the country’s economy just in 4 to 6 months.

2. St Kitts and Nevis offers visa-free access to over 156 countries, a stable economy, and a “tax heaven”.

3. Investor and their family can obtain citizenship of St Kitts and Nevis altogether at the same time.

4. The program is attractive for Nigerians looking to expand their global mobility and access to international markets.

