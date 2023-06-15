News
Saint Kitts and Nevis Citizenship for Nigerians
Are you a Nigerian looking for golden opportunities to travel worldwide? Do you know Saint Kitts and Nevis citizenship can enable you to get visa-free entry to 156 countries?
And not only that: this passport offers broad opportunities to open bank accounts abroad, start a company and optimise tax burden. Please read the guide to figure out a time-proven way to do it.
Benefits of Saint Kitts and Nevis Citizenship for Nigerians
St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) program is a program that allows individuals to obtain citizenship of St. Kitts and Nevis by making a significant investment of $125,000+ to the state fund, buying a property worth $200,000 or making a public goods investment of at least $175,000.
Nigerians can apply for the program and become citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis.
Requirements for Nigerians to get Saint Kitts and Nevis citizenship
Saint Kitts and Nevis offers citizenship to individuals who meet the eligibility requirements of their Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) program. The program is open to individuals from all countries, including Nigeria.
Investment options for Nigerians to get Saint Kitts and Nevis Citizenship. To be eligible for Saint Kitts and Nevis citizenship through the CBI program, an individual must make a qualifying investment in the country. There are three investment options available:
In addition to the investment requirements, applicants must also pass a due diligence process and meet the following criteria:
It’s important to note that the eligibility requirements for Saint Kitts and Nevis citizenship are subject to change, and potential applicants should seek professional advice before applying.
How to obtain citizenship in St. Kitts and Nevis
To obtain citizenship in St. Kitts and Nevis as a Nigerian, you can follow these step-by-step procedures:
Step 1: Research and choose authorised citizenship by investment (CBI) program provider in St. Kitts and Nevis. These providers are licensed by the government to assist applicants in obtaining citizenship through investment.
Step 2: Choose an investment option that suits you. The two investment options available are:
Step 3: Submit your application through the authorised CBI program provider. The provider will guide you through the application process, including filling out the required forms and submitting the necessary documents.
Step 4: Pay the required application fee, which includes due diligence fees, processing fees, and other related fees. The fee varies depending on the investment option chosen.
Step 5: Wait for your application to be processed. The processing time varies, but it typically takes about 2-3 months.
Once your application is approved, you will receive a letter of approval. You will then need to make the required investment and provide proof of investment to the government. After providing proof of investment, you will receive your registration certificate and passport.
Note that there are additional requirements for citizenship, including a background check, medical examination, and proof of financial stability. You must also attend an oath of allegiance ceremony in St. Kitts and Nevis or at a designated embassy or consulate.
Investment Options for Saint Kitts and Nevis Citizenship
Saint Kitts and Nevis offers two investment options forobtaining citizenship through its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program. These options are:
Contribution to the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF). Under this option, applicants can make a non-refundable contribution to the Sustainable Growth Fund, which was established by the government of Saint Kitts and Nevis to support economic growth and development projects. The minimum contribution required is $150,000 for a single applicant and $195,000 for a family of up to four people. Additional fees may apply for larger families.
Investment in approved real estate. Applicants can invest in approved real estate projects in Saint Kitts and Nevis, such as hotels, resorts, and villas. The minimum investment required is $200,000, and the investment must be held for at least five years.
Applicants may also be required to pay additional fees, such as processing and due diligence fees.
Investment in approved public goods investment program. One of the options available to potential investors is to make a non-refundable donation of at least $175,000 to Public Goods Investment (PGI). The PGI is a government fund that is used to finance public goods and projects in Grenada, such as education, healthcare, infrastructure development, and tourism.
Additional costs associated with obtaining St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment program
Here’s a list of expenses Nigerians may need to consider when applying for St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Program besides the investment itself:
Due diligence fees: The government of St. Kitts and Nevis requires all applicants to pay due diligence fees. The cost for single applicants is $7,500, and for a family of four is $7,500 plus $4,000 per additional dependent.
Why obtain St Kitts and Nevis citizenship?
