Tinubu, UAE’s President Al Nahyan to meet over visa ban, others

President Bola Tinubu and the president of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will meet to discuss the diplomatic rift between both countries.

According to the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement on Sunday, President Tinubu left for the UAE after rounding up his trip to India for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India.

The diplomatic rift between the UAE and Nigeria has led to both countries suspending flights of Air Peace and Emirates Airlines originating and landing in both nations amid a visa ban on Nigerians in October 2022.

This issue is expected to be on the agenda following the previous visit by UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi, to Aso Rock, Abuja, in August.

At the time, Tinubu called for speedy settlement, describing both countries as family living within the same house and as such, it should be treated as a family problem.

With Tinubu looking to settle core aviation and immigration issues between Nigeria and the UAE, he will meet with the leadership of the Arab nation in Abu Dhabi.

“President Bola Tinubu will meet with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during a technical stopover in Abu Dhabi, UAE, after the President departs from New Delhi, India,” part of the statement reads.

Ngelale further stated: “The meeting will serve as a follow-up discussion to address specific, salient issues within the bilateral relationship after conversations held during a recent visit by the UAE Ambassador to the President at the State House in Abuja.

“The President is maximizing the opportunity of the stopover to equally advance his investment promotion objectives with high-level authorities in the public and private sectors of the United Arab Emirates.

“Following a successful investment drive on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit, active participation in the G-20 Summit, and a productive stopover in the UAE, the President is expected to return to Abuja immediately following the bilateral engagement.”

