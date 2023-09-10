CBN mute over alleged arrest, probe of deputy gov. Aishah Ahmad

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has remained silent over the reported arrest of its Deputy Governor for financial system stability, Aishah Ahmad, over the weekend.

Reports emerged on Sunday that the Department of State Services (DSS) arrested Ahmad and was questioned over certain transactions during the tenure of the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele.

One report claimed that Ahmad was quizzed for alleged acquisition of shares in Polaris Bank, Titan Bank/Union Bank and how funds were raised by Titan Trust to purchase Union Bank.

Another report alleged that Ahmad was probed by Jim Obazee, the special investigator appointed by President Bola Tinubu and the DSS at the headquarters of the secret police.

It was, however, stated that she wasn’t the only CBN top shot questioned, as other deputy governors were also invited to clarify certain transactions in the last eight years under the leadership of Emefiele.

Also, according to a source quoted by the report, Ahmad has been released by the DSS and the special investigator.

The CBN spokesperson, Isa Abdulmumin, didn’t reply to message sent to him by Ripples Nigeria to enquire about the arrest and probe of Ahmad.

