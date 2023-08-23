Again, Emefiele’s arraignment stalls as embattled CBN Gov reportedly opts for plea bargain

There are strong signs that Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, will not be put on trial for allegedly breaking procurement laws and inflating contracts.

His case on 20-count charges of alleged fraud was not listed among cases scheduled for trial at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory for Wednesday.

At the courthouse, Ripples Nigeria learned that the detained CBN Chief requested that the arraignment be postponed.

READ ALSO:Nigerians raise posers over new charges against Emefiele

Emefiele and his-co accused, Saadat Yaro, have reportedly opted for a plea bargain to settle with the Federal Government.

Emefiele’s lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Kehinde Akinlolu, confirmed the shift in the arraignment.

He said that a new date may likely be issued by the Chief Judge, Justice Hussein Baba Yusuf.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now