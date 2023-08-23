Politics
Tribunal reserves judgement in petitions challenging Umahi’s election in Ebonyi South
The Ebonyi State National and State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday reserved judgment in the petitions challenging former governor Dave Umahi’s victory in the February 25 election in the Ebonyi South Senatorial District.
The panel reserved the judgement after the parties had adopted their written addresses on the matter.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the former governor as the winner of the election, ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Michael Nnachi; and his Labour Party counterpart, Linus Okorie.
Umahi had since vacated the seat following his nomination as a minister by President Bola Tinubu.
READ ALSO: Why El-Rufai will play a huge role in Tinubu's govt – Umahi
He was inaugurated as the minister of works by the president on Monday.
Nnachi and Okorie are challenging the outcome of the election over alleged irregularities in the exercise.
They alleged that the exercise was marred by over voting in some polling units in the district.
The petitioners also claimed that Umahi, who represented the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, did not secure the majority of valid votes in the exercise.
