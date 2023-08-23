Lagos Assembly rejects Omotosho, Abayomi, 15 other commissioner nominees

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Wednesday rejected the state’s former Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, and 16 other commissioner nominees in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on July 23 forwarded a list of 39 commissioner nominees to the Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The House, however, confirmed 22 other nominees at the end of the exercise on Wednesday.

Other rejected nominees are – the former Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, her Health counterpart, Prof. Akin Abayomi, Mr. Yomi Oluyomi, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose, Ms. Barakat Bakare and Engr. Olalere Odusote.

The rest are – Dr. Rotimi Fashola, Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada, Mr. Sam Egube, Mr. Olalekan Fatodu, Mrs. Solape Hammond, Mr. Mosopefolu George, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, Mr. Seun Osiyemi, Mr. Rotimi Ogunwuyi and Dr. Olumide Oluyinka.

On the other hand, the nominees confirmed by the parliament are – Hon. Layode Ibrahim, Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, Hon. Bola Olumegbon, Mr. Idris Aregbe, Ms. Abisola Ruth Olusanya, Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai, Mr. Kayode Bolaji-Roberts, Engr. Abiola Olowu, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, and Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih- Awokoya.

Mr. Yakub Adedayo Alebiosu, Mr. Lawal Pedro (SAN), Mr. Tunbosun Alake, Mr. Gbenga Oyerinde, Dr. Adekunle Olayinka, Dr. Jide Babatunde, Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, Mr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun, and Mr. Abdulkabir Ogungbo completed the list.

In his address, the Speaker of the Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, said the exercise followed rigorous screening of the nominees by the House ad-hoc committee led by the Chief Whip, Fatai Mojeed.

He said the House would continue to conduct its activities in the best interest of the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now