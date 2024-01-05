News
Lagos Assembly passes N2.2tr 2024 budget
The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed the state’s 2024 budget estimate of N2.2 trillion.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Assembly Speaker, Eromosele Ebhomele, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.
He said the budget was passed at Friday’s plenary presided over by his principal, Mudashiru Obasa, in Ikeja.
READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu presents 2024 budget estimate of N2.2tr to Lagos Assembly
“A bill for a law to authorise the issuance and appropriation of N952,430,566,998 from the Consolidated Revenue Fund for Recurrent Expenditure and N1,315,545,553,871 from Development Fund for Capital Expenditure thereby totalling a budget size of N2,267,976,120,869 for the year ending 31st December 2024 be passed into law,” the statement quoted the speaker as saying at the plenary.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu presented the 2024 budget estimate of N2.24 trillion to the House on December 13 last year.
