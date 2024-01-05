Plateau: Protesters set ablaze monarch’s palace over arrests by security agents

Angry protesters on Friday burnt down the palace of the District Head of Bokkos, in Bokkos local government area of Plateau State, Saf Adanchin, over the alleged indiscriminate arrests in the area by security agents.

Security agents had in the last few days arrested several people in Plateau following the Christmas Eve’s killing of over 200 people in 15 communities of Barkin-Ladi and Bokkos LGAs by criminals.

The protesters, which comprised youths and women, also stormed the base of the Joint Security Task Force, Operation Safe Haven, and the Divisional Police Headquarters in the area to express their displeasure over the arrests.

At the palace of the district head, the protesters overpowered the security agents and set ablaze the building and vehicles parked inside the premises.

