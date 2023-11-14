Off-cycle election: IGP orders investigations into electoral offences, commends security agents

The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered investigations into cases of violence and malpractices recorded during last weekend’s governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP tasked the Electoral Offences Desk Officers under the supervision of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department to commence investigations into the incidents.

The statement read: “The IGP emphasises that the electoral process in the three states transpired seamlessly, defying earlier threat assessments and projected challenges from various quarters.

“The IGP notes the pockets of incidences that were recorded during the elections and charges the Electoral Offences Desk Officers, under the supervision of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, to commence immediate investigations into these incidences.”

Egbetokun also commended police officers and other security agents for providing adequate security during the election.

“The IGP expresses gratitude to all security agencies involved in the election security management for lending their support to the police for securing the electoral process, and he calls on officers to remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in the discharge of their duties while emphasising the importance of adherence to guidelines, rules of law, and standard operating procedures of their respective agencies for a more secure democratic institution in Nigeria,” the statement added.

