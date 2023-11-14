NLC strike shuts down govt offices, courts, DisCos, others around Nigeria

The nationwide strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has began to have a telling effect in different parts of the country with reports of government facilities, offices, courts and parastatals shut down as a result.

Reports around the country confirmed that the strike which began at 12 am on Tuesday has seen government workers down tools in compliance with the directives from the labour unions.

In Edo State, it is reported that all government offices were closed in compliance with the nationwide industrial action.

At the Civil Service Secretariat in Benin City, the union leaders, including the state NLC Chairman, Odion Olaye, reportedly supervised the closure of the complex against civil servants who had come to work, while the same scenario was said to have played out at the State High Court and the State House of Assembly where the gates were under lock and key.

In Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, the NLC, TUC, and other affiliate bodies reportedly joined the national industrial action as instructed by the national leadership while in Oyo State, workers at the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company were also locked our by labour leaders.

In Katsina State, the local chapters of the NLC and TUC also reportedly made sure government workers joined the strike action, insisting that the strike would continue until government at all levels wakes up to its responsibility.

In Rivers State, there were skeletal activities outside the Federal Secretariat in Port Harcourt as workers refused to show up for work in compliance with the strike directives.

There were, however, lnormal activities at the Nigeria Immigration Service while other offices, including the Office of the Federal Controller of Works and the Ministry of Works, were completely deserted.

In Kaduna State, there were reports of partial compliance as commercial activities continuing as normal.

At the State Secretariat located along the Independence Way in the metropolis, workers were seen at their offices carrying out their official functions while some civil servants said they were unaware of the NLC strike and had not been given any directive to join in the industrial action.

