NLC leader, Ajaero, using national strike to settle personal issue —Presidential aide

The Presidency has accused the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of attempting to blackmail the government by its insistence on embarking on an illegal strike.

The Presidency while reacting to a directive by the labour leaders to their members to embark on an indefinite strike by midnight of November 14 to protest the maltreatment of the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, in Imo State last week, said the planned action was an abuse of privilege and one that contravenes a restraining order by the Industrial Court against the strike.

In a statement on Monday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the Presidency said the assault on the NLC President was a personal issue that shouldn’t force the whole country into punishment.

“This decision by the NLC and TUC other than being an ego tripping move is clearly unwarranted. It is an attempt to blackmail the government by the leadership of the NLC,” the statement said.

“We are still at a loss as to why the NLC and TUC decided to punish a whole country of over 200 million people over a personal matter involving the NLC President, Mr. Joe Ajaero, whose error of judgment led to assault on him in Owerri while he was planning to incite the workers in Imo State into a needless strike.

“While the Federal government does not condone any form of violence and assault on any citizen of Nigeria regardless of his or her social and economic status, it is on record that the Inspector General of Police has ordered investigation into what happened to Mr. Ajaero while the Commissioner of Police in Imo State under whose watch the incident happened has been transferred out of the state.

READ ALSO:NLC President, Ajaero narrates how he was beaten, dragged on the floor by thugs in Imo

“Calling out workers on a national strike over a personal issue of a labour leader despite a clear court order against any industrial action amounts to an abuse of privilege. Power at any level should never be used to settle personal scores. Rather, it should be used to promote collective progress and advance national interest.

“The strike action is a sinister move to cause further hardship on the massses, and the labour movement should not be seen as one that shows disdain against the rule of law.

“Our national economy and social activities should not suffer because of the personal interest of any labour leader.

“This flagrant disobedience to court order and lack of respect for the judiciary should not be what the organised labour would champion.

“The labour movement has always been a champion of rule of law and respect for the judiciary. It is a sad irony that the current labour leaders have shown disdain and utter disregard for court order.

“We reiterate that this strike action is illegal, immoral, unjustifiable and irresponsible. What the strike notice issued Monday night after official hours suggests is it’s designed for a sinister and hidden agenda to cause undue hardship and cause civil disturbance in our country. This is unacceptable.”

