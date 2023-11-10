NLC President, Ajaero narrates how he was beaten, dragged on the floor by thugs in Imo

President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has narrated how was beaten and dragged on the floor like a common criminal by thugs in Imo State.

While giving an account of how he was brutalized during a press conference in Abuja on Friday, Ajaero said he was initially arrested by the police before the operatives handed him over to some suspected thugs for beating.

The NLC President said the traumatic experience he went through was so much that he can’t explain the kind of beating he got. He said the thugs tied his hands and dragged him on the floor while they brutalized him.

“I can’t explain the beating I received. They tied my hands and dragged me on the floor like a common criminal. I am not even a card-carrying member of any political party as alleged,” he said.

Ripples Nigeria had reported how the NLC boss was tortured by thugs said to be loyal to Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma when he led state workers to commence a peaceful protest against their backlog of unpaid salaries, allowances and other sundry infractions.

However, the Imo State Police Command has countered the claims that Ajaero was brutalized.

In a statement posted on the official X handle of the Nigerian Police, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Okoye Henry, had said the NLC President was not arrested but only taken into protective custody to save him from a mob attack.

“The Imo State Police Command wishes to clarify some sketchy reports alleging the arrest of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero, in Owerri,” the statement said.

“It is pertinent to state that the NLC President was in Owerri as part of arrangements of the Congress to mobilise workers for a mega protest rally in the state.

“In the course of their planning, it was reported that suggestions arose for the lockdown of some essential facilities particularly the airport which led to some workers and other individuals resisting the picketing process leading to scuffles, heated arguments, and an eventual attack on the person of the president by a mob.

“Upon receiving this report, the Imo Police Command swiftly deployed police operatives to the scene where the Officer in Charge exercised his operational discretion by taking the NLC President into protective custody at the State Command Headquarters to ensure the protection of his life and that he was not lynched in the scuffle that followed.

“The Commissioner of Police thereafter directed that he should be taken to the Police Medical Services, Owerri, where he would be accorded medical attention as a result of the attack. He has therefore been accorded adequate security cover to proceed on his other legitimate engagements for the day.”

