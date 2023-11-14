News
STRIKE: TCN debunks reports it shut down national grid
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), on Tuesday, debunked reports that the nation’s national electricity has been shut down as a result of the nationwide indefinite strike called by organised labour.
TCN, while condemning an online report attributed to its Head of Public Affairs that there would be a national blackout on account of the ongoing nationwide labour strike, described the report as false and totally misleading.
In a statement by its management on Tuesday, the company also said the report was “mischievous and baseless,” adding that “TCN, through the Public Affairs Head, did not make such statement.”
It also declared that the nation’s grid is “intact and supplying bulk electricity to distribution load centers nationwide.”
“As at when issuing this statement, the TCN National Control Centre Osogbo which controls bulk power transmission nationwide, is actively operational. We would appreciate that reports are made with a sense of responsibility not just to cause panic,” TCN said.
