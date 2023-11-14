Factional university lecturers’ union, CONUA, says its members will not join NLC strike

Factional university union, the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA) has dissociated itself from the ongoing nationwide strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

National Coordinator of CONUA, Niyi Sunmonu, who disclosed this on Channels TV’s programme, Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, said members of the newly established union are not going to be part of the strike and will continue teaching students if they decide to go back to class.

“CONUA as an organization has not been on strike; there has been no time strike was declared. Well, ASUU is an independent union and what it does has no bearing over other unions just like two different human beings. We have not been on strike and we are not on strike,” Sunmonu said.

“We stopped teaching when students were asked to vacate campuses. We hope universities will open and we can go back to teaching.

“The formation of CONUA is not on the basis of strike action declared by our sister union (ASUU). We have not been on strike, we are ready work if students are back on campuses.

“As at the moment, the TUC with whom CONUA submitted affiliation request has not communicated this position on strike action to it.

“Distinguished comrades should therefore note that CONUA cannot be part of the strike action that is not communicated to it. In addition, the affiliation process with the TUC has not been officially established,” Sunmonu stated.

Ripples Nigeria reports that ASUU had issued a directive to all its members and affiliates to join the strike declared by NLC and the TUC to protest the maltreatment meted out on NLC President, Joe Ajaero, by the police and thugs in Imo State on November 1 as the state workers were planning to embark on a protest over their unpaid salaries and allowances.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now