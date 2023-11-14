News
Strike: Workers shut down NASS, access restricted (Photos)
As the indefinite nationwide strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) kicked off on Tuesday, with workers shutting down the National Assembly complex in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.
Access to the complex was restricted, leaving cars and individuals stranded.
“We are on strike and won’t allow you in even if you’re a journalist,” a sergeant-at-arms told reporters on Tuesday.
Ripples Nigeria reports that the NLC and TUC, on Monday had declared an indefinite strike starting on Tuesday (today) after Joe Ajaero, NLC president, was reportedly brutalised in Imo on November 1.
