Strike: Banking activities, train services grounded in Lagos

The nationwide strike called by organised labour has grounded train services and banking activities in Lagos, as affiliates of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) in Lagos State, on Tuesday complied with the directive of the two labour unions to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that the National Executive Council meeting of the labour unions, held on November 13, 2023, in Abuja, resolved to embark on the strike.

According to the unions, the decision was due to the alleged failure of the Federal Government to address issues affecting workers, such as the minimum wage, insecurity, corruption, and poor governance.

The unions also made some demands, which the government had allegedly failed to address following the recent crisis in Imo that resulted in the alleged brutalisation of the NLC President, Mr Joe Ajaero, and other members of the labour unions.

The Secretary General, Nigeria Union of Railway Workers, Mr Segun Esan, who spoke to reporters in Lagos, said that the union was involved in the strike and no train was running as a result.

“In effect, therefore, all the workers of Nigerian Railway are duty-bound to join the nationwide strike action from zero-zero hour of Tuesday, 14th November, 2023 by staying back at home and away from their offices.

“All the offices, stations, workshops, and entire premises of the corporation remain locked and inaccessible from zero-zero hour of Tuesday, 14th November, 2023, till otherwise directed by the Congress,” Esan said.

The President of the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance, and Financial Institutions, Mr Oluwole Olusoji, also said that advice had been sent out to members on compliance.

According to him, members had been advised to ensure the safeguard of lives and property from people who might be used to take undue advantage of the situation.

“We will continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds,” Olusoji said.

