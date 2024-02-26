Move to hike bread price suffers setback, as faction opts out of bakers’ strike

The planned strike of bakers in the country set to commence on Tuesday has suffered a setback, as a group of bakers, on Monday, kicked against the nationwide strike.

It will be recalled that the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria had announced on February 14 that it will begin a nationwide strike on February 27 unless the Federal Government honours the agreement made with the association in 2020.

It also called for the temporary suspension of all types of taxation on the bakery industry at the federal, state, and local government levels.

However, in a statement on Monday, some bakers under the umbrella of Supreme Bakers and Confectioners Association of Nigeria, said embarking on strike at a time Nigerians are going through a lot is uncalled for and could exacerbate the situation.

The association’s acting National President, Edmund Egbuji, in the statement, urged all members of the group not to participate in the strike.

Read also: ‘Nigeria’s economic woes caused by bad leaders, not punishment from God’ –Shehu Sani

The statement reads: “The BOT chairman and the entire members of the board of trustees in conjunction with the national exco of Supreme Bakers and Confectioners Association of Nigeria wish to bring to the notice of the general public that Supreme Bakers Association will not embark on a nationwide withdrawal of services (strike) proposed by some bakers association in the country.

“Supreme bakers deem it as unpatriotic at this time of food insecurity and scarcity in the country. Going on strike will never be an option rather the government through its relevant ministries should call for a roundtable discussion to cushion the effects of food scarcity plight.

“All members of the supreme bakers are hereby directed to go about the business of feeding the nation as any contrary action will add to the pains of the overstretched citizens.”

Nigerians have accused the bakers‘ group of using a strike as an excuse to increase the prices of bread, as previous strike actions by the bakers have usually led to increased prices after the strike is called off.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now