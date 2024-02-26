NGX: Investors lose N51b as Nigeria’s equities market tumbles again

Investors at the Nigerian equities lost N51 billion at the close of trading on Monday.

This followed the crash in the market capitalization to N55.81 trillion from N55.86 trillion posted by the bourse last Friday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) decreased to 101,995.53 from the previous 102,088.07 basis points.

The market breadth also closed positive as 27 stocks advanced, 25 declined, while 65 others remained unchanged in 9,768 deals.

NASCON Allied Industries led other gainers with 10% growth in share price to close at N66.00 from the previous N60.00 per share.

Juli, First Bank of Nigeria Holding (FBNH), and Coronation Insurance (Wapic) also recorded 9.83%, 9.68%, and 8.96% growth in their share prices.

On the flip side, Nestle Nigeria led other price decliners as it shed 10% off its share price to close at N990.00 from the previous N1,100.00 per share.

Eterna, Fidson Healthcare, and Computer Warehouse Group (CWG) completed the list of losers with 9.97%, 9.82%, and 9.56% dip in their share prices.

First Bank of Nigeria Holding (FBNH) traded 73.835 million shares valued at N2.4 billion in 790 deals followed by United Bank for Africa (UBA) with 20.670 million shares worth N493 million traded by shareholders in 421 deals.

Zenith Bank sold 20.625 million shares valued at N731 million in 635 deals.

On the value index, FBNH traded stocks worth N2.415 billion in 790 deals followed by Zenith Bank with stocks worth N731 million in 635 deals.

UBA traded equities worth N493 million in 421 deals.

