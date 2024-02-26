‘Nigeria’s economic woes caused by bad leaders, not punishment from God’ –Shehu Sani

The former Senator who represented Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, says the economic challenges and hardship being experienced in Nigeria is not punishment from God but brought upon the country by bad leadership.

The former lawmaker turned

social critic, in a statement posted on his X account on Monday, said Nigeria is so blessed with natural resources that other countries will never have but due to mismanagement over the years, the country has been thrown into abject poverty and hunger.

According to the outspoken former lawmaker, Nigeria has virile men and fertile women more than any other country in Africa but these human resources have not been fully maximized.

READ ALSO:Wike will get himself and Tinubu into political trouble, Shehu Sani predicts

“There are over 200 rivers in this country and we have a well nourished arable land of 923,768 kmsq. We have the natural resources that other countries will never have. We have virile men and fertile women more than any other country in our continent.

“We have no earthquakes, hurricanes or monsoon. What can grow in Thailand, Pakistan or Brazil can grow in this country. We want manna. Even the people who received the last plates of manna from Heaven have now turned their Desert Green. Our problem is not from God,” Sani wrote.

He also frowned at a situation where a massive crowd of Nigerians had besieged the Zonal Office of the Nigerian Customs Service in Yaba, Lagos, to purchase discounted 25kg bags of rice being sold at reduced prices, leading to a stampede in which some lives were reportedly lost.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now