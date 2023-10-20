EndSARS ANNIVERSARY: Amnesty claims 15 protesters still detained, as celebrities lead peace walk

Amnesty International, on Friday, stated that three years after the #EndSARS demonstration in 2020, fifteen demonstrators from that event were still being arbitrarily detained.

The majority of the protestors are being held in Lagos’ Kirikiri Medium Security Correctional Centre and Ikoyi Medium Security Correctional Centre, according to a statement issued by Isa Sanusi, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria.

The group said that numerous protestors had been charged with murder, theft, arson, possession of illegal firearms, and other false allegations by the government.

“Our investigation shows the Nigerian authorities’ utter disdain for human rights. Three years in detention without trial is a travesty of justice. This shows the authorities’ contempt for due process of law. The protesters must be immediately and unconditionally released,” Sanusi said.

It listed seven #EndSARS protesters, Daniel Joy-Igbo, Sodiq Adigun, Sunday Okoro, Olumide Fatai, Oluwole Isa, Shehu Anas, and Akiniran Oyetakin to have been arbitrarily held in Kirikiri Medium Correctional Centre.

Another eight protesters, identified by the outfit as Segun Adeniyi, Onuorah Odih, Jeremiah Lucky, Gideon Ikwujomah, Irinyemi Olorunwanbe, Quadri Azeez, Olamide Lekan, and Sadiq Riliwan, are being held without charge since 2020 in Lagos’ Ikoyi Medium Security Correctional Centre.

Meanwhile, a number of celebrities including skit maker Mr Macaroni staged a peace walk on Friday in commemoration of the third anniversary of the EndSARS protest.

Mr. Macaroni, via Instagram, said the peaceful walk was not only for those affected on October 20, 2020 — but for all victims of police brutality in Nigeria.

“3 Years now!!! We will never Forget!!! #EndSars!!!!We will be walking peacefully to honour all those who lost their lives on 20/10/2020!!!” the comedian wrote.

“We also walk for all those who have lost their lives as a result of police brutality in Nigeria!!! We walk in peace!!! We will never forget!”

