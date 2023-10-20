Ondo ex-militants make case for share of Tompolo’s N42bn surveillance contract

Ex-Niger Delta militants in Ondo State have called on President Bola Tinubu to decentralise the N42 billion pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Tantita Security Services, belonging to former agitator, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo.

The contract which was awarded to Tompolo by former President Muhammadu Buhari expired in August and as Nigerians await the FG’s next action towards its renewal or otherwise, the ex-militants are angling for a share of the juicy pie.

The ex-militants, under the aegies of “The Niger Delta Coastline Vanguard”, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, appealed to Tinubu to allow the group undertake the task of protecting the pipelines and other facilities in the Ondo and Lagos corridors.

In the statement issued by its President, Job Omotuwa, the Vanguard said they have the capacity to provide adequate security against vandals.

”The Niger Delta Coastline Vanguard is a group of ex-militants who, under the Presidential Amnesty Program submitted weapons and were granted pardon in 2017 with a promise to be properly integrated into the Federal Government Amnesty program with all accrued benefits,” Omotuwa said.

“‘We are also licensed to operate under a registered company called Steve-Latcon Security Services and Niger Delta Coastline Vanguard which have impressive records of waterway security within and outside the state over a long period.

“It is on records that on 14th November, 2021, at Abereke, a riverine community in iIlaje local government, about 8 persons were arrested in four boats loaded with drums of Automotive Gas Oil popularly called diesel, this arrest was carried out by our security service, the NDCV Patrol Team lead by me (General Omotuwa) in conjunction with the Antivandal Unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Ondo State Command. In an earlier effort, on 28th October, of the same year, a vessel was equally arrested by our team when the suspects engaged in illegal dealings in petroleum products business on the high sea.

“We appeal to the President to consider NDCV in the ongoing decentralization plan of the pipeline surveillance contract to handle the entire corridor of the South West littoral States (Ondo, Ogun, Lagos) in the project for equity, fairness, and peace in the region. Also, for the Presidential Amnesty Commission to give full integration of this body into its plans, policies and program.

“We shall not allow or accept any deliberate attempt by government or agent of the government to impose someone from another region who does not belong to our ethnic nationality on us to sustain the existing peace in the region, ” Omotuwa said.

