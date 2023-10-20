Tinubu confirms Adewale Adeniyi as CG Customs

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Adewale Adeniyi as the substantive Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service.

The Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Willie Bassey, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The president, according to the statement, tasked Adeniyi to bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment.

President Tinubu appointed Adeniyi as Customs’ acting Comptroller-General on June 19.

“The appointment takes effect from October 19 and his tenure is in accordance with the extant provisions of the Public Service Rules (PSR),” the statement added.

