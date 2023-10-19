Wike rejects Customs request to reclaim revoked land in FCT

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has rejected the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) move to reclaim its revoked land in the nation’s capital.

The minister spoke when the agency officers led by the acting Comptroller-General, Adewale Adeniyi, visited him on Thursday in Abuja.

The Customs was among agencies, organisations, and individuals whose plots were revoked by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for failure to develop their lands in September.

Adeniyi requested land to build primary and secondary schools for the children of 2,000 Customs officers residing in the FCT.

In his remark, Wike said the FCTA would support the service to achieve its aims and objectives, but lamented how government agencies were allocated land in FCT and refused to develop them.

He said: “I read your letter on the revoked land, very bad; very bad; very bad, but what do I do?”

The minister, however, promised to consider the Customs’ request for land to build schools on the condition that the agency would develop the land within a specific period.

“Schools are very important. It is not only the children of Customs officers that will attend the schools.

“My policy now is that, before we give land to any agency, it must commit that it will develop the land within a certain number of years and if not developed, the FCT should take back the land.

“I will not allocate land that will lay to thy kingdom come. So, you must convince me that you are indeed really serious about building schools for the children of your staff and our children,” Wike added.

