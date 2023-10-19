Tinubu signs AU instrument on rights of disabled people

President Bola Tinubu has signed the African Union’s Instrument of Ratification on the Rights of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in Africa.

The instrument was adopted by the 30th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on January 29, 2018.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The president said: “I, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, do hereby formally declare that the Federal Republic of Nigeria accepts the aforementioned Protocol and undertakes to faithfully perform and carry out the stipulations therein contained.

“In witness whereof, I, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, have set my hand and Seal of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on this Instrument of Ratification at Abuja on this 19th day of October in the year Two Thousand and Twenty-Three.”

