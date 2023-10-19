IGP approves posting of police PROs to commands, formations

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has approved the posting of Police Public Relations Officers to commands and formations across the country.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the appointments were aimed at enhancing communication, transparency, and community engagement in the affected areas.

He said DSP Chukwukadibia Omojola had been posted to the Railway Command in Lagos while ASP Mansir Hassanto was deployed to the Kaduna State Command.

Similarly, ASP Nahum Kenneth was posted to the Borno State Command as PRO, and ASP Mayegun Oluwakemi to the Force Criminal Investigations Annex in Alagbon, Lagos.

The statement read: “These officers have been carefully selected based on their professional aptitude, communication skills, and commitment to fostering positive relations between the police and the public. They will play a pivotal role in building trust between the Nigeria Police Force and the communities.

“The Inspector General of Police congratulates the newly appointed PPROs on their new roles and expresses confidence in their abilities to fulfill their duties with dedication and distinction. Their postings take immediate effect.”

