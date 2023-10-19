News
#ENDSARS: Police warns against gathering around Lekki tollgate
The Lagos State Police Command on Thursday warned youths in the state to stay away from the Lekki tollgate as they prepare to mark the third anniversary of the #ENDSARS protest in the state.
The warning followed reports on the planned mobilisation of youths by civil society organisations for the third anniversary of the mass protest which rocked many parts of the country in October 2020.
The rally is expected to take place on Friday.
In a statement posted on his verified X platform, formerly Twitter, the command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the command would not tolerate any form of gathering at the tollgate during the anniversary rally.
He added that the police would be fully on the ground to ensure security for all persons participating in the peaceful walk as long as they are not obstructing traffic.
Hundeyin wrote: “Uses at/by Oriental Hotel suggest stopping/waiting of buses and gathering of passengers. For the avoidance of doubt, no gathering/convergence whatsoever would be allowed anywhere around the toll gate.
“However, men of @LagosPoliceNG would be fully on the ground to ensure security for all persons participating in the peaceful walk as long as they are not obstructing traffic.”
