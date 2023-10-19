Tinubu appoints Olusi as new MD Bank of Industry

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Olasupo Olusi as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Industry (BOI).

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed the appointment in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said Olusi’s appointment followed the resignation of the former BOI Managing Director, Mr. Olukayode Pitan.

The appointment, according to him, was for an initial term of four years.

The statement read: “Olusi has served as a World Bank Economist and development finance expert over the past 20 years.

“Between 2011 and 2015, Olusi served as the economic adviser to then Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance.

“He is an alumnus of Hull University, United Kingdom.”

“Olusi also obtained a Masters degree in International Money, Finance, and Investment, as well as a Doctorate in Finance and Economics from Durham University, United Kingdom, in 2005.

“The President tasked the new BOI Chief Executive to ensure that Nigerians operating all sizes of enterprises across sectors were given fair and equitable access to much needed support.”

