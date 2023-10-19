Tinubu appoints Issa-Onilu as NOA chief, names DGs for NTA, FRCN, others

President Bola Tinubu has appointed the former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lanre Issa-Onilu, as the Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity for the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said his principal appointed Charles Ebuebu as the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

READ ALSO: Tinubu appoints new heads for CAC, SON, NADDC, others to boost trade and investment

Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos was named the Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Muhammed Bulama the Chief Executive of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

Other appointees are:

· Voice of Nigeria (VON) — Director-General / CEO — Mr. Jibrin Baba Ndace

· Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) — Director-General / CEO — Dr. Lekan Fadolapo

· Nigerian Press Council (NPC) — Executive Secretary / CEO — Mr. Dili Ezughah

· News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) – Managing Director — Ali Mohammed Ali

The statement read: “The President tasked the new leadership to innovate and create new opportunities for Nigerians to leverage through the effective reform of these key institutions of government.

“The institutions function to unify the people, reshape mindsets, and showcase Nigeria to the rest of the world.

“The appointments of the new leadership take immediate effect.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now