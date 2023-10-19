Navy arrests 11 stowaways aboard Ghana-bound ship

The Nigerian Navy patrol team has intercepted 11 Stowaways aboard a ship heading to Ghana.

The Base Information Officer of the Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT, H.A. Collins, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday, said the stowaways were intercepted aboard a GUANGZHOU HIGHWAY PANAMA ship during a routine patrol by its team on Tuesday.

He listed the individuals as Shedrack David (19), Emmanuel Godbless (30), Ibrahim Hassan (30), Solomon Francis (21), Bolaji Johnson (28), Samsom Aimy (37), and Ayefuwei Collins (27).

Others are Ayo Gula (28), Jolomi Daniel (23), Abubakar Ibrahim (19) and Precious Uwalogho (30).

READ ALSO: Navy arrests impostors, stowaways in Lagos

Collins said: “Initially, four stowaways were apprehended from the stern of the vessel. However, information provided by these individuals revealed the presence of additional stowaways inside the ship.

“Following a comprehensive search, an astonishing 7 more stowaways were uncovered within the ship, bringing the total to 11 stowaways who were promptly disembarked from the vessel and taken into custody.

“The affected persons have been handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in accordance with the established protocols.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now