Navy arrests impostors, stowaways in Lagos

The Nigerian Navy has arrested six suspected fraudsters posing as its personnel in Lagos State.

The Commander of NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga confirmed the development to journalists on Friday in Lagos.

He said the NNS BEECROFT’s patrol team arrested the suspects in a raid in the Ajah area of the state.

The commander added that two Toyota Hilux vehicles, fake Nigerian Navy identification cards, and other related documents were seized from the impostors.

Oguntuga said: “The raid resulted in the apprehension of impostors who carry out nefarious activities like extortion and intimidation of residents, among other despicable acts while claiming to be Navy personnel.

“The impounded vehicles bearing the inscription `SAIL NAVY.’ The suspects and other exhibits had been handed over to the appropriate agency for further investigation and prosecution.”

He urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to appropriate authorities as collective effort was crucial in safeguarding the public from fraudulent activities.

Oguntuga also revealed that the personnel arrested eight stowaways aboard a vessel during NNS BEECROFT’s routine patrol of the maritime environment on Thursday.

“NNS BEECROFT’s patrol team arrested the stowaways inside the vessel’s rudder compartment and handed them over to the appropriate authorities,’’ he added

