Lagos govt bans street trading, hawking

The Lagos State government has banned street trading and hawking in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

He said the government had also banned the building of structures on drainage setbacks and the display of wares on walkways across the state.

Wahab said the State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) had been directed to strictly enforce compliance with the laws.

The commissioner stressed that the action was meant to check the activities of hawkers who disguise themselves to rob motorists and disrupt the free flow of traffic on highways and streets in the state.

