Navy takes delivery of additional offshore survey vessel

The Nigerian Navy has taken delivery of an Offshore Survey Vessel, OSV 115, designed and built by a French shipbuilding company, OCEA SA.

It is a 35m-long vessel built for scientific hydro-graphic and oceanographic missions and equipped with progressive technology, including medium or shallow water multi-beam echo sounders and other essential survey equipment.

The vessel delivered at Apapa, Lagos, was primed to conduct in-depth surveys in shallow and medium waters.

The Director of Naval Information, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, said on Saturday in Abuja that the latest addition to the Nigerian Navy fleet would operate in tandem with the OSV 190 “NNS LANA.”

READ ALSO: Navy destroys three illegal refineries, wooden boat in Bayelsa

NNS LANA was also built and delivered by OCEA in 2021.

He said: “The primary role of the new vessel is to conduct hydrographic and oceanographic surveys, supporting ongoing efforts to safeguard Nigeria’s territorial waters and optimise the current administration’s Blue Economy initiatives.

“The Nigerian Navy began local production of internationally-recognised nautical charts in 2019 and the newly-acquired OSV will further improve its hydro-graphic charting proficiency.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now