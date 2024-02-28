Navy destroys 41 illegal refineries, seizes products worth N8.6bn in South-South

Troops of Operation Delta Sanity have destroyed 41 illegal refining sites and impounded stolen crude oil and other products worth N8.6 billion in the South-South part of the country.

The Director of Naval Information, Rear Adm. Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said various Nigerian Navy platforms were deployed for the operation meant to combat oil theft and illegal oil bunkering plaguing Nigeria’s maritime environment.

The spokesman added that a total of 51 wooden boats and three fibre ones were apprehended, while 104 illegal refining ovens, 85 reservoirs and 288 dugout pits were destroyed between February 5 and February 22.

Ayo-Vaughan said: “Approximately 60,815.77 barrels of crude oil, worth N8.1 billion, 557,580 litres of gas worth N497.4 million and N5.5 million worth of Kerosene were recovered.

“Cumulatively the sum of N8.6 billion that could have been used to perpetrate acts inimical to national security and prosperity was denied the oil thieves.

“The Forward Operation Base (FOB) FORMOSO in Bayelsa on February 19 conducted operations around Brass River, Akassa, Lagosgbene, Tebidaba and Oyeregbene general area.

“The team discovered an illegal refining site and two wooden boats laden with 62.9 barrels (10,000 litres) of product suspected to be stolen crude oil during the operation.

“The site was dismantled while the boats and products were towed to a safe location and handled appropriately.

“Relatedly, on February 19, FOB ESCRAVOS conducted anti-crude oil theft operations around the Aghor-Kutu Community in Warri Southern Local Government Area of Delta.

“During the operations, the team discovered one IRS, three ovens, one reservoir, one pumping machine, 10 jerricans and 38 drums laden with 195.9 barrels (31,150 litres) of product suspected to be stolen crude oil.

“Accordingly, the Illegal refining site was dismantled while the products were towed to a safe location and handled appropriately.

“Similarly, NN Ship PATHFINDER, conducted operations around Abuloma, Abonnema, Woji, and Taraba jetty in Borikiri, Rivers between February 20 and February 22 and raided a car wash used for storing illegally refined products.”

