Chess master Tunde Onakoya breaks world record, targets new milestone
Nigerian chess master, Tunde Onakoya, is aiming for a new world record in the chess marathon after surpassing the 56-hour milestone that stood for six years.
Onakoya, who announced the feat on his social media platform on Saturday, declared his readiness to reach the 60-hour mark to support the education of African children.
The chess master planned to raise $1m for his non-profit organisation Chess in Slums Africa to help impoverished communities on the continent.
Onakoya combined with his United States counterpart, Shawn Martinez, to break the record 56 hours, 09 minutes, and 37 seconds held by Norwegian players, Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad in 2018.
He thanked Martinez for his role on their achievement.
He wrote: “We have done it.
“We’re pushing to 60 hours guys. We’re not stopping yet. Let’s keep going.
“We have a fundraising goal to meet for the education of African children around the world. This is our why – the reason we are doing this.
“Let’s demonstrate to the world the incredible power of love. Together, we can make this happen.”
