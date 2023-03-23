Sports
Ronaldo becomes most capped men’s footballer in the world
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has become the most capped men’s footballer in the world after he featured for his country on Thursday night.
The former Manchester United and Real Madrid stat made a world-record 197th men’s international appearance in a Euro 2024 qualifying tie against Liechtenstein in Lisbon.
Ronaldo moved level with Kuwait forward Bader Al-Mutawa on 196 caps when he faced Morocco at the World Cup, but has now surpassed him.
Read Also: Ronaldo scores four in Al Nassr win to pass 500 league goals
The 38-year-old, who now plies his trade in Saudi Arabia for Al Nassr, has also scored a men’s record 118 international goals.
He made his international debut in 2003 and became the first man to score in five World Cups in Qatar last year.
Ronaldo’s Portugal won the game against Liechtenstein 1-0, courtesy of a lone goal by Cancelo in the eighth minute.
