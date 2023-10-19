Provide evidence, military tells PDP over claims soldiers abducted its LG chairman in Plateau

The Nigerian military has challenged the Plateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to provide evidence showing that it’s chairman was abducted by soldiers.

The state chapter of the party had accused the Nigerian military of abducting its chairman in the Jos South Local Government Area of the state, Mr Dung Tari.

The Plateau State Chairman of the PDP, Chris Hassan made the accusation at a press conference in Jos on Thursday, adding that some unidentified military personnel abducted Tari around 1pm after a meeting with his Executive Committee members at the party’s Secretariat in the Bukuru area of Jos South LGA.

Hassan, while narrating how Tari was abducted, said: “After the meeting at the LGA party office Bukuru, he (Tari) picked his niece on his way to attend a family matter .

“Thereafter, he stopped at a Total Filling Station Bukuru where he parked his vehicle to respond to phone calls. Suddenly, two Toyota Hilux pick-up trucks in military colours and number plates with men in Nigerian military uniform surrounded him and bundled him into one of the Toyota Hilux vehicles while one of the soldiers forced his niece out of his private car and proceeded to an unknown destination.”

Read also: Militants attack Calabar prison, kill Superintendent, injure three

Hassan further stated that the incident happened on September 23, 2023 adding that, “Until this time of the press conference, we have not heard from him or his abductors neither his family is informed of his whereabouts and the reason for his abduction.”

Hassan said the party had taken steps to report the matter to various security agencies in the state to commence investigation into the whereabouts of the abducted LGA chairman, adding that his abduction, which was carried out in commando style, was causing tension in the state and capable of breaching the fragile peace being experienced .

The PDP chair, who promised to provide sureties who will produce the LGA chairman upon demand appealed to the National Security Adviser, the Inspector General of Police, Chief of Army Staff and the Director General of the DSS to use their good offices and intervene in the situation to ensure the immediate release of the LGA chairman.

The spokesman of the military taskforce in charge of maintaining peace in Plateau State, Captain Oya James, in a swift reaction, denied the involvement of men of the Nigerian military in the abduction of Tari.

He also challenged the PDP to come forward with evidence to prove their allegations.

James said: “I have received several calls over the accusations by the PDP and I have also made calls and found out that nothing like that happened.

“They said those who carried out the abduction used military vehicles but if you know the time we are in, we have have been parading suspects using vehicles, camouflage and other military items to commit crime. But if they claimed that they have an eye witness, let the person come forward and bring pictures or proof of any kind involving our troops, then we can trace the vehicle because all our military vehicles have numbers.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now