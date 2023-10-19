Militants attack Calabar prison, kill Superintendent, injure three

An Assistant Superintendent of Prisons at the Afokang Correctional Centre in Calabar, Cross River State, has been killed and three others injured by suspected militants who stormed the facility on Wednesday night.

Spokesman of the state Command of the Correctional Service, Affanga Etim, who confirmed the attack to newsmen on Thursday, in Calabar, however, said the attack was not aimed at the Correctional facility.

Etim said the gunmen only opened fire on the Joint security team at the facility and that there was no damage to the facility.

“When they came, they opened fire on the security team who also responded in like manner and in the process, an Assistant Superintendent of Correction (ASC) was killed,” the spokesman said.

“No inmate escaped or was killed, the attackers didn’t get close to the main facility.

“As we speak, we have deployed more armed personnel to the facility and everything is under control.”

