Metro
Militants attack Calabar prison, kill Superintendent, injure three
An Assistant Superintendent of Prisons at the Afokang Correctional Centre in Calabar, Cross River State, has been killed and three others injured by suspected militants who stormed the facility on Wednesday night.
Spokesman of the state Command of the Correctional Service, Affanga Etim, who confirmed the attack to newsmen on Thursday, in Calabar, however, said the attack was not aimed at the Correctional facility.
Read also: Gunmen kill two prison wardens in Imo
Etim said the gunmen only opened fire on the Joint security team at the facility and that there was no damage to the facility.
“When they came, they opened fire on the security team who also responded in like manner and in the process, an Assistant Superintendent of Correction (ASC) was killed,” the spokesman said.
“No inmate escaped or was killed, the attackers didn’t get close to the main facility.
“As we speak, we have deployed more armed personnel to the facility and everything is under control.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....