10 killed, 252 inmates escaped in Jos prison attack – NcoS

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has confirmed that one of its personnel and nine inmates serving jail terms in Jos Correctional Centre, Plateau State, were killed in Sunday’s attack on the facility.

Gunmen on Sunday evening attacked the correctional centre and engaged security operatives attached to the facility in a fierce gun duel.

The spokesman of the NCoS, Francis Enobore, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Jos.

He said 262 inmates also escaped from the facility during the incident, adding that 10 of them were later arrested.

Enobore revealed that one of the attackers was killed in a gun duel between the service operatives and the gunmen.

He said: “One of the gunmen who was trapped within the Medium Security Custodial Center, Jos, after invading the facility has been identified as one of those killed in the gun duel.

“Sadly, one of our armed squad personnel paid the supreme price in the encounter, while nine inmates also lost their lives.

“Another staff of the Service was shot in the hand and six inmates were also injured in the attack.

“Meanwhile, some of the attackers and a total of 262 inmates escaped in the melee before reinforcement could come from sister services.

“However, 10 have so far been recaptured leaving 252 at large.”

