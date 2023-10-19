Nigerian Govt shuts Third Mainland Bridge for repairs

The Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos will be closed for repairs from Saturday, October 21, at midnight, until Sunday, October 22, at midnight.

According to a statement by, Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, the government was prepared to commence extensive restoration work on the bridge, commencing with repairs of the crucial sections.

The Federal Government, according to Kesha, wants to let the driving public know that it is now developing preparations to carry out extensive repairs to the Third Mainland Bridge.

READ ALSO:Lagos govt announces two-day closure of Third Mainland Bridge for repairs

“However, in order to alleviate the pains currently being experienced on the bridge, the Ministry would be carrying out palliative works on the most critically failed sections along the Adeniji bound carriageway on Sunday, Oct. 22, preparatory to the comprehensive repair works,” she said.

She advised motorists to cooperate with the traffic management officials by obeying and observing all diversions as directed for seamless movement.

“However, motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes where possible during the period of the palliative works as the Adeniji bound end of the bridge will be closed to traffic from Saturday, Oct. 21 to Sunday, 22nd 12.00 midnight,” she said.

