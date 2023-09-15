Lagos govt announces two-day closure of Third Mainland Bridge for repairs

The Lagos State government has announced a two-day closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for palliative works to be carried out by the Public Works Corporation and the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing on failed sections of the bridge.

In the announcement made on Friday by the Permanent Secretary in the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation by its Permanent Secretary, Abdulhafiz Toriola, the ministry explained that the repair works will go on for two consecutive Sundays, September 17 and 24, between 7 am to 7 pm on both days.

The statement also outlined alternative routes for motorists plying the bridge on the affected days as follows:

“Motorists from the Alapere/Ogudu axis of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway en route to Lagos Island would be diverted towards Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway, linking Ikorodu Road/Funsho Williams Avenue to access Eko Bridge and Lagos Island.

“Similarly, motorists travelling from Lagos Mainland through Herbert Macaulay Road (Adekunle axis) towards Lagos Island via Third Mainland Bridge would be diverted towards Murtala Muhammed Way to use Carter Bridge to link Lagos Island.

The full statement reads:

“LASG ANNOUNCES 2 SUNDAYS TRAFFIC DIVERSION ON 3RD MAINLAND BRIDGE FOR PALLIATIVE WORKS

The Lagos State Government through its Public Works Corporation in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has announced a palliative works to be carried out on the failed sections of the 3rd Mainland Bridge for Two consecutive Sundays commences from Sunday 17th and Sunday 24th September, 2023, 7.00am to 7.00pm each Sunday.

The proposed works will be strictly executed in two phases with phase one focusing on only the most critical sections on the Iyana Oworonshoki inward Adeniji Adele/Lagos Island.

The palliative works were scheduled for Sundays to minimize inconveniences for motorists.

The following alternative routes have been made available for use during the rehabilitation works;

SCENE 1:

Motorists from Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Alapere/Ogudu axis inwards Lagos Island will be diverted towards Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway to link Ikorodu Road/Funsho Williams Avenue to access Eko Bridge and Lagos Island.

SCENE 2:

Motorists from Lagos Mainland going through Herbert Macaulay Road (Adekunle axis) inwards Lagos Island via 3rd Mainland Bridge will be diverted towards Muritala Mohammed Way to make use of Carter Bridge to link Lagos Island.

ADVISORY; Motorists are implored to be patient and observe safety measures during the palliative works on the asphalt pavement of the bridge.”

