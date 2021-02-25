Lagos govt announces closure of Third Mainland Bridge on Friday | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Lagos govt announces closure of Third Mainland Bridge on Friday
The Lagos State Government has announced that there would be a total closure of the third mainland bridge from midnight Friday to midnight Saturday.
The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde who made this known in a statement issued in Lagos on Wednesday, February 25, said the bridge would be closed for 24 hours.
Oladeinde said the closure would enable contractors to move the equipment used during the rehabilitation process of the bridge completely to allow both the Oworonshoki and Adeniji bound lanes to open fully to traffic.
He said the closure was necessary, in order to complete the replacement of the 12 expansion joints and to demobilise the superstructure of the bridge.
Read also: Nigerian govt gives reasons for shift in date to reopen Third Mainland Bridge
The commissioner, therefore, advised motorists from Ogudu, Alapere, and Gbagada to use Ikorodu Road, Jibowu, and Yaba as alternative routes.
“While Iyana Oworoshoki-bound traffic from Lagos-Island, Iddo, Oyingbo, Adekunle, and Yaba are enjoined to use Herbert Macaulay Way, Jibowu, and Ikorodu road as alternative routes,” he said.
Oladeinde assured that Traffic Management Personnel would be deployed along the affected routes to minimise and address any traffic impediments during the closure.
He commended the people of Lagos for their cooperation during the prolonged repair works of the bridge, assuring that it was now safe for use by all and sundry.
