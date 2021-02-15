Nigerian govt gives reasons for shift in date to reopen Third Mainland Bridge

The Federal Government on Sunday, announced that the Third Mainland Bridge will no longer be opened today, Monday, February 15, 2021, a date earlier scheduled for the completion of the rehabilitation works.

This disclosure was made in a statement by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukayode Popoola, while speaking with journalists on Sunday.

Recall that the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, which has been undergoing series of repairs, was partially shut on July 24, 2020, for another round of rehabilitation works.

According to Popoola, work will soon begin on the casting of the last expansion joint on the bridge before it will be finally reopened, hence the reason the bridge would not be opened today.

Popoola further said the bridge will be finally opened at the end of February, as it would undergo one more total closure from February 19 to February 21 before completion of the project.

His statement read: “Third Mainland Bridge will no longer be opened on the 15th of February 2021 as announced earlier on.

“In order not to create untold hardship for the motoring public using the Third Mainland Bridge for their daily activities, the contractor is not allowed to close the Third Mainland Bridge during the week to cast concrete.

“Lane markings on the completed section must be completed. The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing regrets the inconveniences the extra days may have caused the Lagosians.

“We are looking at the end of the month for the reopening of the bridge. That is the end of this February.

“They will cast concrete on the last expansion joint next weekend. We are not allowed to cast during the week so that the traffic will not be too much for people going to work. They will cast next weekend and after casting, we need about three or four days to do post-tensioning. That is why we are looking at end of February completion.

“Casting will be done next weekend for the last expansion joint, it will require total closure of the bridge next weekend just to prevent vibration. So if we close the bridge Friday night, then we cast on Saturday by Sunday we will open it. That will be the last total closure to fix the last expansion joint.”

