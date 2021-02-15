Lagos CP orders probe into maltreatment of arrested #OccupyLekkiTollGate protesters

Lagos State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu on Sunday condemned the ill-treatment meted out to the 40 arrested #OccupyLekkiTollgate protesters on Saturday.

The CP, in a statement on Sunday by the state police command’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, also ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

It would be recalled that a video had gone viral online showing the arrested protesters, including popular comedian, Debo Adebayo (Mr. Macaroni), cramped inside a commercial bus, stripped of their clothing, beaten and sandwiched in the van by policemen who taunted them before they were eventually charged to court.

Odumosu, while reacting to the development, ordered immediate investigation and identification of the culprits.

The statement read: “The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video where some arrested ‘EndsSARS protesters’ were being molested in a bus by some individuals after their arrest.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who was piqued by this unprofessional and inhuman act, has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, DCP Adegoke Fayoade, to analyse the video and bring to book whoever that must have been responsible for the act.

“Odumosu reiterates that in as much the command is resolute in enforcing all laws in the state, it will not deviate from the Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigeria Police Force and provisions of the law in discharging its duties, noting that the command will fish out those responsible for the molestation and ensure they are punished for their unprofessional conduct.

“He further urges Lagosians to be law-abiding and maintain peace at all times as the police and other security agencies will not allow any violence nor break down of law and order in any part of the state.”

