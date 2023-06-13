Mr Macaroni shares account of his struggle with depression

Nigerian skitmaker cum actor Adebowale Adedayo popularly known in entertainment circles as Mr Macaroni has shared an account of his struggle with depression and how he was able to overcome it.

Mr Macaroni who took to his verified Twitter page to recount his ordeal said that he once experienced a period of depression in his life and it was late 2017 and 2018.

The humour merchant who was reeling out his journey from adversity to success to his fans on Twitter said that his period of depression coincided with his expulsion from the university.

“I was dealing with depression in late 2017/2018, and that was the period I was expelled from university,” the comedian revealed.

“From 2018-2019 was another round of depression. I continued hustling for roles again in Nollywood. I have been acting on and off since like 2011”, he added.

Mr Macaroni however noted that at the height of his depression in late 2019, he turned his attention to creating and posting content online as he sought an unconventional way to success.

