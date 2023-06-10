Actress Ruth Kadiri calls out Ekiti chef for wanting to overturn Hilda Baci’s cook-a-thon record

Popular Nollywood actor Ruth Kadiri has taken to social media to call out an Ekiti chef for daring taking on 120-hour cook-a-thon in a bid to surpass chef Hilda Baci’s record.

Recall that Ekiti State chef, Damilola Adeparusi, has taken it upon herself to break Hilda Baci’s 100 hours cooking marathon completed in Lekki, Lagos State.

She has earmarked 120 hours for herself to break the yet-to-be-certified record made by Hida Baci but her attempt has been met with knocks and jeers by many on social media.

One of those who has come for the Ekiti chef is Ruth Kadiri who said that Adeparusi is embarking on an unnecessary task because she cannot wait for the euphoria of Hilda Baci’s feat to settle.

“They won’t think for themselves but the moment you do it… Everyone starts realizing they can do it too. They can’t even wait for her euphoria to settle. Meet Nigerians my people”

